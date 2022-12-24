Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,169 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 3.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,696,000 after buying an additional 415,433 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,278,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,856,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after buying an additional 320,514 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.06.

