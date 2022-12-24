Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Takes $5.36 Million Position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF comprises 5.4% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned 15.05% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

ESGS opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $43.57.

