SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.23 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 160,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 358,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.43. The stock has a market cap of £24.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

See Also

