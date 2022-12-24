SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT Lowered to $19.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SkyWest by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

