Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after acquiring an additional 779,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,758. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

