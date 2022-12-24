Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $125.69. The company had a trading volume of 454,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

