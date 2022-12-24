Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

