Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,729 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.51. 1,729,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,884. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

