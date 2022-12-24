Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.25. 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Solitron Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

