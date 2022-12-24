Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 2.3%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26). 76,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 418,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £47.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.19.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

