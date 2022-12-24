Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 48,753 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.68% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Natixis bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 161.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

