Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 936,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,619,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.