Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up about 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.87% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 301,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

