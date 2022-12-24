Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,837,000 after purchasing an additional 191,463 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

