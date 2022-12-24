Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2,652.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edison International by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2,742.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 514,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

