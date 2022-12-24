Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 22,384.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,486 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.