Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 46,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

