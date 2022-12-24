Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

SRC stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

