Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,296,000 after acquiring an additional 285,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Up 1.8 %

WRK stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

