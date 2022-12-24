SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 209.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.59 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

