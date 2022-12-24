SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 3.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $343,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 94,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 412,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 117,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.