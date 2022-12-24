SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Trimmed by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 610,287 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 4,137,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,399. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

