SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after buying an additional 570,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after buying an additional 207,953 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,836,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 574,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 278,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

