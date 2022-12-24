Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

