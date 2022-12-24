Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $7.77. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 21,170 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 66,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,423.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 21,010 shares of company stock worth $152,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter worth $2,048,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 590,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 136,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth $652,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

