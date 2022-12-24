Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.51

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAFGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.51 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.30 ($0.47). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 39.45 ($0.48), with a volume of 118,131 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £64.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,960.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.44.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,240 ($23,372.21). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,508 shares of company stock worth $47,762,280.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

