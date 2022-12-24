Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,298 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

