Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 982 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.