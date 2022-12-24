Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

