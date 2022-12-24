Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,996 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

