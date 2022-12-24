Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 652 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.