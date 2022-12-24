Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $290.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

