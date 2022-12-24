Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

