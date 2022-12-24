Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $2.79 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

