Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 909 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $20,456,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN opened at $329.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $299.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

