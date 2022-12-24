Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 88,013 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,013 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $105,743,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $52,986,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $7.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,504. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.