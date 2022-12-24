Startek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.77. Startek shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 19,653 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Startek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Startek Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Startek, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

