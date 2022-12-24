Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Status has a market capitalization of $82.73 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020117 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00228232 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02097066 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $1,517,701.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

