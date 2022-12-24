Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price to $3.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 16.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

