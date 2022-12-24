StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $895.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.30%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

