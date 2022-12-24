StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 249,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.79. Remark has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 604,350 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

