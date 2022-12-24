StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 249,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.79. Remark has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.90.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
