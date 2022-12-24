StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

