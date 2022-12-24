StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $258.77.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock worth $1,702,380 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.