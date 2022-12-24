StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. StormX has a market cap of $41.43 million and $1.42 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.98 or 0.05262658 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00499761 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.13 or 0.29611346 BTC.
StormX Token Profile
StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
