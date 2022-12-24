Strike Market Cap Reaches $34.94 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00059435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $718,286.32 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,491,568 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

