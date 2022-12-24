Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.