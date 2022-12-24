Substratum Price Hits $0.0007 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $278,208.84 and $8.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00227697 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

