SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.24 and traded as low as C$10.99. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 45,118 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

