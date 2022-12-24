SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.24 and traded as low as C$10.99. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 45,118 shares trading hands.
SunOpta Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.