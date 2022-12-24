SushiSwap Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00005591 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $209.15 million and $23.07 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

