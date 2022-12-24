Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.03. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.